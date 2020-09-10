Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper updated his injury status on Thursday ahead of Dallas’ Week 1 contest against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Cooper’s been no stranger to the Cowboys’ injury report this past year. He was often listed as injured throughout much of the 2019 season, but still wound up playing in 16 games, catching 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cooper is back on the Cowboys’ injury report ahead of the 2020 season. The Alabama alum is reportedly dealing with a lingering hamstring issue, which caused him to miss multiple practices this week.

Fortunately, Cooper appears to be on the upswing. The Cowboys receiver worked through his second-straight full practice on Thursday. He’s been able to “do everything,” as Cooper puts it. It looks like we may see him take the field this Sunday.

Cooper’s been a vital piece of the Cowboys’ offense these past two years. He’s without a doubt one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets. If Cooper’s healthy, the Cowboys should have no issue winning the NFC East this season.

But there’s still major questions surrounding this Dallas team as the 2020 season approaches. Prescott is playing on the franchise tag this year, meaning he still has plenty left to prove in regards to earning a massive contract in 2021.

Prescott, Cooper and the Cowboys begin their 2020 season this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The early-season test against the NFC West opponent should give us a good look at what to expect from the Cowboys this season.