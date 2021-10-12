Amari Cooper’s Honest Admission On What Cowboys Are Thinking

The Dallas Cowboys extended their winning streak to four games on Sunday, proving their hot start is anything but a fluke.

After this past weekend’s win over the New York Giants, wide receiver Amari Cooper was asked about the team’s 4-1 start to the 2021 season. It’s very evident that he believes the Cowboys have the necessary pieces in place to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done.

“When you’re on a roll like this, you start thinking about a Super Bowl. That’s just the reality of it,” Cooper said, via the Associated Press. “You start to want it more and more the closer you get, and you start to worry about the little things more.”

Obviously, Cooper doesn’t want to get too ahead of himself. However, he can’t deny that Dallas has a special roster that’s capable of winning it all this season.

Amari Cooper on Cowboys' 4-1 start: "When you're on a roll like this, you start thinking about a Super Bowl"https://t.co/ClDatQSJJv pic.twitter.com/zG2XVREvyD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 11, 2021

Cooper’s production on a weekly basis is a big reason why the Cowboys are considered Super Bowl contenders.

In five games this season, Cooper has 25 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns. It’s nearly impossible for defenses to stop both him and CeeDee Lamb on Sundays.

The Cowboys will try to keep their winning streak alive this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots. That game should be a really strong test for Mike McCarthy’s squad.