Analyst Names 1 Move The Cowboys Must Make Before Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have one more thing they must do ahead of the 2022 season.

Per Bleacher Report, the Cowboys should sign tight end Dalton Schultz to an extension before the next campaign begins.

"Last season, Schultz finished top five among tight ends with 78 receptions and eight touchdown catches. He also generated the highest passing grade at his position when targeted 20 or more yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. His continued development after being a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft deserves to be rewarded."

Unfortunately, the two sides may not be close on a longterm contract extension. The good news is there's plenty of time to work things out.

"I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do too," Schultz told reporters in April. "Hopefully, we can get that done. But just knowing where I'm going to be for the next year, I'm happy with."

Schultz has emerged as one of the Cowboys' top offensive weapons these past two seasons. Last year, he caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

It's plausible the Cowboys want Schultz to prove his worth a third time this upcoming season. But players typically don't take to that very well.

It's going to be interesting to see how the NFC East franchise handles this.