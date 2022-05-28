Analyst Names Dallas Cowboys Most "Underappreciated" Player

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the offseason in full swing, NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund has decided to name the most "underappreciated" player on each NFC team.

While there are several options to choose from, Frelund went with running back Tony Pollard as the most "underappreciated" player on the Dallas Cowboys.

"Pollard’s 6.4 yards per rush outside the tackles in 2021 ranked second among backs with at least 50 attempts, per Next Gen Stats. His success as Dallas' No. 2 back helped earn him PFF's second-highest grade (90.3) among all RBs," Frelund wrote. "Given questions along the O-line, there is a strong and logical case to be made for Dallas to feature more plays with both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott on the field."

Last season, Pollard took his game to another level. He had 719 rushing yards, 337 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

Cowboys fans should expect to see even more production from Pollard this fall.

According to a report from Clarence Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have increased Pollard's role so far this offseason.

"The increased use plan of Tony Pollard is in full effect in Cowboys OTAs," Hill said. "They opened team drills with Pollard on the field with Ezekiel Elliott and Pollard lined up in the slot."

Frelund might have Pollard listed as the most "underappreciated player" on the Cowboys, but it's pretty evident the coaching staff appreciates him.