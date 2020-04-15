Analysts Name ‘Ideal’ NFL Draft Scenario For Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2020 NFL Draft with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round. They’ll pick 51st overall in the second round.

With their first selection, the Cowboys could go a number of different ways. Many pundits expect them to pick a defensive player, but there’s also the chance Dallas could opt for one of the top wide receivers on the board in a loaded class.

Recently, NFL.com draft analysts Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein released their “ideal” draft scenarios for all 32 teams. They made what they considered the best first-and second-round picks for each franchise.

For the Cowboys, that means doubling up on defense. In the first round, Reuter and Zierlein tabbed Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray as Dallas’ choice. They followed that up in the second round with Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Murray is one of the top 20 prospects in this class because of his physical and mental toughness, as well as his positive character. The Cowboys re-signed Sean Lee, but his career is near its end. Dallas invested premium picks at linebacker in 2016 (second-round pick and first-round value Jaylon Smith) and 2018 (Leighton Vander Esch, 19th overall), so let’s keep the even-year LB selections coming with Murray, who can play on the weak side. Diggs is one of several former SEC cornerbacks who could bolster the team’s depth at that position. He’s a big, strong outsider corner capable of taking over the spot vacated by the departed Byron Jones.

Of course, this is just one opinion on how Dallas should allocate its draft assets. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has them going defense back-to-back as well, but taking Alabama safety Xavier McKinney in the first round and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney in the second.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso likes twin EDGE defenders for the Cowboys–LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson in Round 1 and Boise State’s Curtis Weaver in Round 2. NFL.com’s Peter Schrager also has them taking McKinney at No. 17.

Like we said, there are a number of different directions Dallas can go in.

What would be your own ‘ideal’ draft scenario for the Cowboys?