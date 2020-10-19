Andy Dalton Has 2-Word Message Before First Cowboys Start

Andy Dalton is ready to go.

The veteran NFL quarterback is set to make his first start for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. Dalton stepped in for an injured Dak Prescott last week against the New York Giants, leading Dallas to a last-second win. Tonight, he’ll start behind center on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dalton was an early riser on Monday morning, taking to Twitter to share a two-word message before his first Cowboys start.

The Cowboys know that expectations should be altered a bit with Prescott out for the season, but Jerry Jones has supreme confidence in Dalton.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was signed by the Cowboys for a situation just like this, after all.

“We should adjust expectations. (It’s) different than optimism. But we should adjust our expectations. Dak is a very incremental part of the potential success to this football team,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “On the other hand, if we don’t reach where we want to go … and the ultimate success is to win the championship … it will not be because of Andy Dalton. It will not be because of our play at quarterback. He’s capable of stepping in and playing at that level.”

The Cowboys and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.