Look: Andy Dalton’s Wife Reacts To Sunday’s Win In Cincinnati

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton had a nice homecoming in Cincinnati.

The former Bengals quarterback spent nearly a decade in Cincinnati. Dalton, a Pro Bowler at quarterback for the Bengals, was released to make way for No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow.

Dalton led the Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals on Sunday. Dallas was mostly led by its defense, but Dalton had a strong performance, throwing for two touchdowns.

“For both of us, it was just pure joy,” Dalton said. “After the touchdown, knowing we were going to win this game — I’m not the only one dealing with some emotions. I think she was probably dealing with some more emotions with everything. But I think it’s a moment that both of us will never forget just knowing that we were going to win this game and got to share that.”

Dalton’s wife, JJ, was in the stands during Sunday’s game. She was on FOX during the contest and shared a heartfelt message for her husband following the win.

It was clearly a very special day for the Dalton family.

The Cowboys will be back on the field next weekend against the 49ers.