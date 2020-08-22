Andy Dalton Uses 1 Word To Describe Cowboys’ Super Bowl Chances

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said his team is “Super Bowl or bust” in 2020. He’s not shying away from big expectations.

“I think conversation like that frankly, respectfully, is nonsense,” McCarthy said when asked about his team’s expectations, per ESPN. “If you’re not trying to win the Super Bowl, I don’t know what you’re even doing in this business.

“I think that’s what every team starts their offseason with. The ones that don’t want to talk about it, they’re probably just trying to underpromise, overachieve. But I’ve always been very up front about it with every team I’ve ever coached: We’re in this to win a championship. Make no bones about it.”

The Cowboys’ new backup quarterback, Andy Dalton, seems to agree.

Dalton used one word to describe Dallas’ Super Bowl chances in 2020: “Realistic.”

“The roster is so talented. From top to bottom, there’s talent everywhere,” Dalton told Sports Illustrated. “I think I saw something [that we have] 16 Pro Bowlers on this team. We have high expectations, and we should. That’s the thing right now; it’s training camp, everybody’s expectation is to win a Super Bowl. But we feel like we have a realistic shot at that and we’re going to do everything we can to get there.”

The Cowboys will open their Super Bowl-or-bust season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.