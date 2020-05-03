Dez Bryant Is Not Happy With Cowboys Signing Andy Dalton

Not everyone is a big man of the Dallas Cowboys’ new signing of quarterback Andy Dalton. Dez Bryant, the team’s former star wide receiver, thinks the move is “out of line.”

Dak Prescott is the team’s established starting quarterback. He and the team have struggled to come to a long-term deal. Whatever that contract winds up looking like, many anticipate that it will make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says that Dalton’s presence doesn’t mean much for Prescott. The Cowboys are bringing in the veteran as an insurance policy in case Dak gets injured. After adding pieces like receiver CeeDee Lamb, Dallas is clearly gearing up to make a run.

Even so, Bryant doesn’t like the optics of the team adding a big-name quarterback, without Dak getting his long-awaited extension. He thinks it signals that the team believes that it can plug in another quarterback, and isn’t actually committed to him as the franchise guy. He compared things to how the Cowboys treated Tony Romo, his quarterback for most of his time with the franchise.

Nothing against Andy dalton because I think he’s a great player..but the cowboys are extremely out of line… Pay Dak… I watched the cowboys pay Tony Twice once without a winning rec… I guess the cowboys viewing the QB position a plug in piece because of the dominant offense — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

Dez clearly sees the addition of Dalton as something as a shot across Dak’s bow, and has respect for the former Cincinnati Bengals starter. He says that he doesn’t believe this is just an insurance policy.

I was told a lot of things before and things ended up False… Dalton has been a starter damn near his whole career..: https://t.co/Y4fra61xFx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

The longtime Cowboy star has shared many more thoughts about this, and is tweeting up a storm about the deal.

The move is definitely an interesting one. Andy Dalton is still a quality quarterback, even if he was displaced this year, and probably could have competed for a starting job elsewhere. It is unclear what the full market for him looked like.

As with all things related to America’s Team, this move is getting dissected far more than your average backup quarterback signing.

[Dez Bryant]