NFL Insider Has More Details On Andy Dalton Choosing Cowboys

Andy Dalton has a new home – that is, a new “work home.” The former Bengals QB is on his way to the Cowboys. Turns out, the move from Cincinnati to Dallas isn’t much of a move at all.

As noted by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Dalton already owns a home in Dallas. That likely played a massive role in his decision to sign with a team that already has a starting quarterback in place.

It’s highly unlikely Dalton will upend Dak Prescott for the starting position unless the Mississippi State alum is injured or totally falls apart in 2020. But there’s no doubt the opportunity to move back to Texas – the same state in which he grew up and played his collegiate ball (TCU) – was too good to pass down.

Dalton now joins a Cowboys team on the rise in the NFC. Even though Prescott figures to be the starter, the veteran Dalton will likely push him for the starting gig – or in the least provide valuable insight for the 26-year-old Prescott.

New Cowboys’ QB Andy Dalton already owns a home in Dallas and now doesn’t even need to move. His home address won’t change, but his work address now will. To the Star in Frisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2020

Andy Dalton joining the Cowboys still comes as a shocker, despite the fact that he already owns a house in Dallas.

The 32-year-old was reportedly drawing major interest from several teams in need of a quarterback. Many figured the New England Patriots could be a fit, as the team prepares to enter the year with unproven Jarrett Stidham as their starting quarterback.

But the move back to Texas was very likely one of the main factors of Dalton’s surprising decision.