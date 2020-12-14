Andy Dalton Has 2-Word Description For Win In Cincinnati

After being cut by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 following nine years as their starter, Andy Dalton returned as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and beat them.

After the win, Dalton spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on beating his former team. The two words that came to mind for him and his wife Jordan? “Pure joy.”

“For both of us, it was just pure joy,” Dalton said. “After the touchdown, knowing we were going to win this game — I’m not the only one dealing with some emotions. I think she was probably dealing with some more emotions with everything. But I think it’s a moment that both of us will never forget just knowing that we were going to win this game and got to share that.”

Dalton didn’t put up the flashiest numbers in the 30-7 win, but he didn’t really need to. He threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns while the Dallas defense kept Cincinnati out of the endzone for the entire second half.

Dalton won’t be the only one celebrating the win over Cincinnati of course. That win over the Bengals gave the Cowboys their fourth of the season and keeps them mathematically alive in the NFC East playoff race.

That said, the win has to be sweeter for Dalton than any of his teammates right now. It’s not often you get to beat your former team in their own stadium.

Dallas will need Dalton to keep being a steady hand for them. They play the 49ers next week and finish the season with NFC East tilts with the Eagles and Giants.

Can the Cowboys win out?