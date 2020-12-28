Andy Dalton Has Huge Bonus Coming If Cowboys Make Playoffs

He hasn’t been elite, but Andy Dalton has done a good job keeping the Dallas Cowboys alive in the NFC East playoff race this late into the season. With America’s Team now on the cusp of making the playoffs, Dalton is in line for a nice bonus for his hard work.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dalton stands to earn a $1 million incentive if the Cowboys reach the playoffs. Dalton must finish the season with over 50-percent of offensive snaps in order to claim his prize.

He currently stands at just over 50 percent of snaps played. So he’ll need to play at least half the snaps against the Giants to seal the deal.

That $1 million bonus would be a pretty sizable bump from the $2 million he’s slated to earn this year. Dalton is slated to become a free agent again after the 2020 season.

— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 28, 2020

All hope seemed lost for the Dallas Cowboys playoff hopes when Dak Prescott went down with his leg injury earlier this season. And while Andy Dalton struggled at first to get his footing, he did just enough to keep Dallas alive.

Dalton is 4-4 as a starter this season with 14 touchdowns versus seven interceptions. But he’s really taken off over his last six starts.

He’s been completing over 67-percent of his passes for 1,474 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past six weeks. His average passer rating has been 101.9 over that span.

The Cowboys will need some help to reach the playoffs, though. Even if they beat the Giants, they’ll have to wait a few hours and hope that the Philadelphia Eagles can beat the Washington Football Team in order to win the division and make the playoffs.

But if they do, Dalton will get an extra seven figures in his bank account.