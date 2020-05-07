Andy Dalton Makes His Role With The Cowboys Very Clear

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, leading some to wonder if it means anything for Dak Prescott.

Prescott is currently set to play the 2020 season under the franchise tag. He’s seeking a longterm deal in Dallas, but the Cowboys and their quarterback have yet to agree on anything.

Could signing Dalton be some kind of “you’re replaceable” signal to Prescott? That’s what some NFL analysts seem to think.

Dalton, though, has made his role with the Cowboys extremely clear. The former Bengals quarterback is Prescott’s backup – period.

“Dak has played really well,” Dalton told reporters on a conference call today. “I knew the situation I was coming into…Dak is the starter on this team. If for some reason he was to go down, I will be able to step in and help this team.”

Dalton said the mindset of a backup quarterback is different than a starter, but he’s going to try to make an impact regardless.

“My mindset is, I’m going try to be the biggest asset to this team, try to help out this offense, help out Dak, help out everybody as much as I can,” Dalton said. “It’s a different perspective for me since I’ve been a starter the last nine years, but I understand the position I’m coming into and the role I’m going to play.”

Dalton is coming off nine seasons in Cincinnati. His stay in Dallas could be short, but perhaps it’ll propel him to a starting job in 2021.