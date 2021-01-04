Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message About His NFL Future

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton on the field.

Andy Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys, expecting to be the backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas. He didn’t hold the backup role for long, though, as Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in October.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback played admirably in relief. Dalton, who came to Dallas from Cincinnati, led the playoffs into playoff contention in the NFC East.

Dallas fell to New York in Week 17, eliminating themselves from playoff contention, but it was still a promising year for Dalton.

Following the game, Dalton made it clear that he thinks he can be a full-time starter in this league.

“I feel like I can play, and I feel like I can help a team win,” Dalton said. “Hopefully, with the film that I put out this year, people see that and value me in that way. I obviously feel like I still got a lot of good football left, and we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Dalton committed 29 of 47 passes for 243 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the season-ending loss to New York on Sunday.

The Cowboys are expected to get Prescott back in 2021, though they still have to work out a longterm contract extension.


