Andy Dalton Outlines His Expectations With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys landed a high-profile new quarterback over the weekend. The team signed long-time Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton to backup Dak Prescott.

Many assumed Dalton would seek an opportunity to compete for a starting job, or at least find a franchise where there is a more reasonable chance of playing time. Prescott is currently on a franchise tag for this fall, but both sides expect to sign a long term extension. He’s pretty durable, so we probably won’t see too much Dalton this fall.

“I had several options out there, and I had to figure out what was the best situation for me to go into that was going to set me up for this next half of my career,” Dalton told ESPN’s Adam Schefter after the decision. “After weighing everything, I felt like going to Dallas was going to be the right fit for me this year. Like I said earlier, I’m excited.”

He added to those thoughts today. He hopes that this year will help vault him into free agency next year, after helping Prescott this fall. “I believe I’m a starter in this league,” Dalton said, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Andy Dalton signed a deal with the Cowboys worth up to $7 million this year. He’s guaranteed to make $3 million to be the backup in Dallas this fall.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been a starter for virtually his entire nine-year career to this point. Last fall, he passed for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 13 games as starter with the Bengals. The team drafted LSU’s Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick after a 2-14 season.

He’s considered a consummate professional, so there’s no real surprise that he is aiming to help Prescott however he can this fall.

