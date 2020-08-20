Andy Dalton Reacts To What He’s Seen From Dak Prescott So Far

Andy Dalton has been a starting quarterback for the majority of his career, but that is no longer the case in Dallas.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was signed by the Cowboys this offseason. Dalton left the Bengals, who are starting fresh with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

Dalton was brought to Dallas to be Dak Prescott’s backup. So far, the relationship between Dalton and Prescott sounds pretty good.

The Cowboys’ new backup quarterback explained what he’s been seeing from the team’s starter.

“He’s a great leader,” Dalton told reporters this week. “You can see just getting the guys around him to buy in to everything we’re doing, make sure everybody’s on the same page, pushing guys to be the best they can be. I think that’s one of the best traits he’s got. Then throw in his physical traits of being able to throw the ball well and move around well and all the things. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Dak. It’s one of things where it’s been a great friendship, and we’ll be friends for the rest of our lives.”

This is obviously a massive year for Prescott, who will be playing under the franchise tag. The Cowboys’ quarterback needs a big season to land that huge contract he’s seeking.

Having a veteran backup like Dalton could help Prescott achieve that.

The Cowboys are scheduled to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Rams.