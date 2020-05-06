Andy Dalton Sent A Text Message To Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys upgraded their quarterback room by signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. He’ll serve as the backup quarterback to Dak Prescott, who is still searching for a long-term contract.

The initial thought around the league was that Dalton would pursue a starting job in the NFL. Unless an injury occurs this season, the Cowboys will rely on Prescott to lead them to a division title.

However, it appears Dalton is excited about his role for the 2020 season. As a matter of fact, the former second-round pick went out of his way to text Prescott shortly after he signed with the Cowboys. He then expressed his appreciation for his new role during a conference call with the media.

“My mindset is, I’m going try to be the biggest asset to this team, try to help out this offense, help out Dak, help out everybody as much as I can,” Dalton said. “It’s a different perspective for me since I’ve been a starter the last nine years; but I understand the position I’m coming into and the role I’m going to play.”

Dalton has been a starter every year since 2011. Over the course of his career, he’s thrown for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns.

If Dalton reaches all his incentives this season, he’ll make $7 million from the Cowboys. He can then test his value on the market during the 2021 offseason.

After missing the playoffs in 2019, the Cowboys are poised to bounce back this fall. Not only do they have great depth at quarterback, the receiving corps is one of the best in the league with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.