Andy Dalton Shares Heartfelt Message For Dak Prescott

For the first time since 2016, the Dallas Cowboys will not be led by Dak Prescott. The star quarterback went down last weekend with a gruesome ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.

Luckily for the Cowboys, they have a great insurance policy at quarterback in Andy Dalton. He looked sharp in relief duty against the Giants in Week 5, completing 9-of-11 pass attempts for 111 yards.

Dalton will be tasked with filling in for Prescott this Monday against the Arizona Cardinals. Following this afternoon’s practice, the veteran quarterback took some time out of his media session to thank his teammate for helping him improve at this stage in his career.

“I can’t thank Dak enough for what he’s meant to be, just to be around him and watch him work, watch how he prepares, watch how he has led this team,” Dalton said. “I’ve loved seeing it. I feel like it’s going to make me a better quarterback.”

The Cowboys haven’t lived up to expectations this season, but perhaps the team will rally around Prescott’s injury and play inspired football on Monday night.

Besides, the offense should be able to move the chains with Dalton under center. During his stint with the Bengals, he was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster three times.

We’ll find out soon enough if the ‘Red Rifle’ is still a capable starter in this league.