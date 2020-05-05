Andy Dalton Shares Why He Signed With The Cowboys

This past weekend, the Dallas Cowboys shocked the rest of the league by signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal. He’ll immediately become the best backup quarterback in the NFL by a large margin.

Many analysts thought Dalton would search for another starting gig once he was released by Cincinnati Bengals. Oddsmakers linked the former TCU quarterback to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

Instead, Dalton surprised everyone by taking a backup role in Dallas. Even though he might not see the field much this fall, the former second-round pick sounds excited about the next chapter of his career.

Dalton appeared on The Adam Schefter Podcast to talk about why he signed with the Cowboys. He also called this move part of his “big-picture plan.”

Here’s what Dalton said on The Adam Schefter Podcast, via Bleacher Report:

“Once I got released, at that point I had to figure out, OK, what’s going to be best for me, what’s going to be best for my future for the next 10 years for me? So, just weighing all the options—I had several options out there, and I had to figure out what was the best situation for me to go into that was going to set me up for this next half of my career. After weighing everything, I felt like going to Dallas was going to be the right fit for me this year. Like I said earlier, I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Unless Dak Prescott suffers an injury during the 2020 season, the Cowboys won’t need Dalton under center.

That being said, Dalton can still be a vital piece to the team without making an impact on the field. Having a veteran in team meetings could help Prescott further improve his game.

After missing the playoffs in 2019, the Cowboys will try to bounce back this fall under new head coach Mike McCarthy.