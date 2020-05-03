Report: Andy Dalton Signs With New NFL Team

Andy Dalton has a new NFL home. He will be backing up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

The Cincinnati Bengals officially released Dalton, their long-time starter, last week. There was some speculation that he could stay with the franchise as a veteran backup. The Bengals made Joe Burrow the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft last Thursday.

Even though they won’t be teammates, Dalton took the time to share some advice with Burrow earlier. He’s regarded as a very good teammate, and as a second-string quarterback, there had to be a number of teams interested in bringing him in. Now, he’ll join one that hopes to contend for Super Bowls, and has been ramping up on offense.

He’ll be pretty well-paid for a backup gig as well. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke news on the deal. The former TCU star will make up to $7 million, with $3 million guaranteed.

Former Bengals' QB Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys, source tells ESPN. Dalton is returning to Texas.

Andy Dalton was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Bengals, after being selected with the No. 35 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

He was the starter for the Bengals for the entirety of his nine-year career, besides a few benched games last season as the cratering AFC North franchise got a look at some other players.

Dak Prescott is currently set to play under the franchise tag for the 2020 season, unless he and the Cowboys can come together on a long-awaited major deal. Dalton provides some solid protection if something happens with Prescott this year.

