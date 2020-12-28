Andy Dalton Sums Up His Mindset Heading Into Week 17

When Andy Dalton signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent, he probably didn’t think he’d be starting in Week 17 with a potential playoff berth on the line.

But that’s what’s happened.

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in October. The Cowboys appeared to be well out of the playoff picture last month, but they’ve won three straight games following a Thanksgiving Day loss.

Dallas can now win the NFC East in Week 17 with a win over New York and a Washington loss to Philadelphia.

Dalton summed up his mindset on the Week 7 game while speaking to reporters on Sunday evening.

“It’s a long season and for sure we just had to push through some tough stretches we had this season,” Dalton said on Sunday night, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “At the end of the day, you want to be playing your best ball in December, going into January. For us it seems like we’re doing that right now.”

The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. in Week 17.

The pivotal NFC East showdown is currently scheduled to air on FOX. Dallas at New York is a pick’em game according to the experts.