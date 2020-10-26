The Spun

Adam Schefter Shares The Latest On Andy Dalton’s Status

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton gets helped off the field.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys is helped off the field after being hit and injured by Jon Bostic #53 (not pictured) of the Washington Football Team in the third quarter of the game at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton left yesterday’s loss to the Washington Football Team with a concussion, leaving his status for Week 8 in doubt.

Dalton was injured on a dirty hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Surprisingly, Bostic escaped a potential suspension for the play, even though he was ejected from the game.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison, replaced Dalton and finished out Dallas’ 25-3 loss. If Dalton can’t play this Sunday, DiNucci will have to make his first career start.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dalton is officially questionable for Sunday night’s game in Philadelphia against the NFC East-leading Eagles.

Dalton made his second start of the season yesterday. He took over as Dallas’ top quarterback after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

In two starts, Dalton has thrown for only 341 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Cowboys’ offense has cratered the last two weeks, and things could get worse if the inexperienced DiNucci has to start on Sunday.

It will be worth monitoring Dalton’s status in concussion protocol as the week rolls along.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.