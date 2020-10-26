Adam Schefter Shares The Latest On Andy Dalton’s Status

Andy Dalton left yesterday’s loss to the Washington Football Team with a concussion, leaving his status for Week 8 in doubt.

Dalton was injured on a dirty hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Surprisingly, Bostic escaped a potential suspension for the play, even though he was ejected from the game.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison, replaced Dalton and finished out Dallas’ 25-3 loss. If Dalton can’t play this Sunday, DiNucci will have to make his first career start.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dalton is officially questionable for Sunday night’s game in Philadelphia against the NFC East-leading Eagles.

This is the first concussion for Cowboys’ QB Andy Dalton, who is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Dalton has been durable throughout his career, but took a vicious blow Sunday and is now questionable for Sunday vs. the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2020

Dalton made his second start of the season yesterday. He took over as Dallas’ top quarterback after Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

In two starts, Dalton has thrown for only 341 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The Cowboys’ offense has cratered the last two weeks, and things could get worse if the inexperienced DiNucci has to start on Sunday.

It will be worth monitoring Dalton’s status in concussion protocol as the week rolls along.