With only two games remaining this season, Andy Dalton has finally been asked about his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dalton signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys back in May. He was supposed to be the backup quarterback for Mike McCarthy’s offense, but injuries at that position thrusted him into the top spot on the depth chart.

Even though Dalton wants to focus on his team’s upcoming matchup with the Eagles, he was willing to discuss his future with the Cowboys during his press conference on Thursday. It certainly sounds like he’s willing to stay with the franchise.

“There’s a lot to be determined in the future. That’s not my focus right now,” Dalton said. “We’ve got two games left. We’ll see what happens in the future, I’ve obviously enjoyed my time here. I love being in Dallas.”

Dalton has done an admirable job filling in for Dak Prescott, as he’s completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,549 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Depending on what the market looks like for Dalton this offseason, he can either sign as a backup for a contender or be the potential bridge quarterback for a rebuilding team.

The top priority for the Cowboys this offseason is re-signing Prescott to a long-term contract. Once that matter is settled, the front office would be wise to bring back Dalton.

It’s not often that a team has a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback as its backup option, but the Cowboys will have that luxury if they retain Dalton.