Cowboys Announce Injury Update For QB Andy Dalton

The Dallas Cowboys will be without veteran quarterback Andy Dalton for the remainder of today’s game against Washington.

Dalton, filling in for the injured Dak Prescott, is now dealing with an injury of his own. The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was knocked out of today’s game following a huge blow to the head by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

The Cowboys have since announced that Dalton will miss the rest of the game with a concussion.

Dallas is now forced to go with its third-string quarterback, Ben DiNucci. The third-string QB is a rookie out of James Madison University in Virginia.

Andy Dalton has been ruled out with a concussion. It's Ben DiNucci's game the rest of the way. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 25, 2020

This is another unfortunate blow to a Cowboys team that has been a disaster so far in 2020.

Dallas is getting blown out by Washington, 22-3, late in the third quarter. With a loss, the Cowboys will drop to 2-5 on the season. They’ll remain in contention for the NFC East because of how bad the division is.

However, it’s hard to have any reason for optimism moving forward. At this point, you just have to hope that the team won’t face any more injuries.

The Cowboys 3rd string QB is now warming up as Andy Dalton took a hit to the head while sliding. pic.twitter.com/HxONR9a6Be — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2020

NFL fans, meanwhile, are furious with the hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Many are calling for a significant suspension for the veteran player. It’s hard to blame them following the dirty play.