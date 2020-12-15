Andy Dalton’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Message After Return To Cincinnati

Andy Dalton returned to Cincinnati on Sunday for the first time as a member of an opposing team. The quarterback spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals.

It was a productive trip back, as Dalton passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys’ 30-7 win. The home crowd showed its appreciation for Dalton during the game as well.

J.J. Dalton, Andy’s wife, also enjoyed the game. Additionally, she and her husband shared a pretty cool moment during the action that was caught by the FOX cameras.

On Tuesday, J.J. Dalton posted a heartfelt message on Instagram documenting what it was like to be back in the Queen City.

This weekend was filled with SO many emotions… my heart is full after going back to a place we called home for so long!!LOVED getting to see friends that are such a big part of our life.. loved being surrounded by the people and the community that helped us grow in to who we are today!! It’s so much bigger than football! Football is what brought us all together but faith and friendships are what keep us together!! Thankful for all of the memories in Cincy and thankful for the new memories and friendships in Dallas🙏🏼🙏🏼 Ephesians 2:10 for we are Gods handiwork created in Christ Jesus to do good works which he prepared in advanced for us to do!!

With the homecoming behind him, Andy Dalton can now turn his attention to preserving Dallas’ slim playoff chances. The Cowboys have to win out to finish 7-9, and must also get some help in order to finish atop the NFC East.

They will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday before playing the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants to close out the regular season.