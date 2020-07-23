The deadline for teams to sign players under the franchise tag to a long-term deal passed last week. Despite all his accomplishments thus far, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t receive a new contract from the front office.

Prescott will play the 2020 season under the franchise tag, which will pay him $31.4 million. He reportedly wanted a four-year deal from the Cowboys, but they wanted to give him a five-year contract instead.

According to Cowboys reporter Bryan Broaddus, an anonymous coach believes Prescott might not want to be in Dallas anymore due to failed negotiations. The unnamed coach said Prescott would never say anything publicly about it because of his character, but tension could be rising.

“At this point, no, I don’t think so,” the anonymous coach told Broaddus. “However he will not say it or show it; the kid is a stud and is mentally strong.”

@BryanBroaddus of @1053thefan today on GBAG w/@gavindawson said he asked a Cowboys coach if Dak Prescott still wanted to be on the team the coach said: “At this point, no, I don’t think so. However he will not say it or show it; the kid is a stud…”👀#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/fDssMsji2f — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 23, 2020

Dallas was fortunate enough to receive such strong production from Prescott, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The quarterback market is quite lucrative, so Prescott would earn a significant raise if he does hit the open market next offseason.

Although the two sides couldn’t strike a deal this summer, the Cowboys still have time to keep Prescott around for the foreseeable future. However, the front office might want to see how he performs under Mike McCarthy before making a long-term commitment.