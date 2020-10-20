Anonymous Cowboys Players Have Troubling Comments On Coaches

Things are starting to unravel in Dallas. Following the team’s embarrassing loss on Monday Night Football, multiple players on the Cowboys bashed their own coaching staff.

Dallas was blown out at home last night by Arizona. Mike Nolan’s defense had no answer for Kenyan Drake and Kyler Murray, as the exciting duo led the Cardinals to a 38-10 victory.

It’s unclear who is receiving the majority of the blame in Dallas right now, but it’s very evident that Jerry Jones’ team is about to reach its breaking point. The latest comments regarding Mike McCarthy’s coaching staff are extremely concerning.

“Totally unprepared,” an anonymous player on the Cowboys told NFL Network reporter Jane Slater. “They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.”

Another player told Slater that Dallas’ coaches “just aren’t good at their jobs.”

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

People say that winning cures everything in the NFL. That narrative will be put to the test this weekend.

If Dallas can get past Washington this weekend, perhaps all that tension in the locker room will go away. On the flip side, another loss could force things to spiral out of control.

The Cowboys are very much in the playoff picture due to the NFC East’s ineptitude, but they can’t really afford another brutal loss.

As per usual, there will be a ton of eyes on the Cowboys this weekend.