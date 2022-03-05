Anonymous NFL Scout Reacts To The Amari Cooper News

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Dallas Cowboys will likely release star wide receiver Amari Cooper. The insider information stunned NFL fans. They weren’t the only ones surprised by the news though.

An NFL scout spoke with ESPN’s Jordan Schultz about the Cowboys’ decision on Saturday morning. Even he can’t wrap his head around the Cowboys’ strange decision, especially considering Dak Prescott is a much better quarterback when he has Cooper to throw to.

“Even with the money they’ll save, I don’t get releasing [Amari Cooper],” the scout said. “He’s a great player and Dak’s [Prescott] always better when he targets him. The market for Cooper will be enormous.”

Jerry Jones is probably at the center of this decision. He wasn’t happy with Amari Cooper following the Cowboys’ stunning loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the NFC Playoffs.

“I don’t have any comment on Cooper’s contract,” Jones said earlier this offseason, via NFL.com. “I thought that the way we were playing early when we did make something happen, I thought Cooper had a big part of it. And I’m not being trite. But how he fits in, he should take half the field with him when he runs a route. Not half — half is an exaggeration, of course, but a whole bunch of that defense should have to honor Cooper. And he ought to be able to catch it in the middle of when they’re going with him. Others do. You throw to people that are covered all the time in the NFL. You have to. Most people don’t have the numbers of receivers we’ve had.”

