Another Cowboys Player Is Campaigning For Odell Beckham Jr.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It remains to be seen if Odell Beckham Jr. wants the Cowboys, but the team clearly wants him.

It seems like everybody associated with Dallas has been singing Beckham's praises recently. Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott have all made it clear they want Odell wearing the star.

Now, wide receiver Michael Gallup is getting involved. On the NFL Network Thursday night, Gallup was asked for his opinion on Beckham.

“Odell is literally gonna be a Hall of Fame wide receiver, so to have him in the room, that just makes our room more competitive and I get to sit there and learn from him," Gallup told Andrew Siciliano. "It definitely would be just a plus for us. I'm definitely not opposed to it. Come here and help us out if you want to."

Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys, Bills, Rams and others lately. He is expected to sign somewhere in the coming weeks.

"Anytime you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell and knowing his resume, it's exciting," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said today, per team insider Todd Archer. "But also understand it’s a business, and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well."