Look: Another Cowboys Star Wants A Different Number

The Kansas City Chiefs recently submitted a proposal requesting that the NFL gives players more flexibility when it comes to choosing a jersey number. It’s safe to say the Dallas Cowboys support this proposal from the AFC champions.

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith made it known that he would switch his number if the NFL changes its rules. He posted a photoshopped picture of himself in a No. 9 jersey with the caption “Know what type of time I’m on if they let this rule pass.”

Smith isn’t the only marquee member of the Cowboys that’s considering a different number. Rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb shared a photo on Instagram of him wearing No. 2, which is what he wore back at Oklahoma.

Apparently that post from Lamb inspired Amari Cooper to share his thoughts on this potential rule change for the NFL.

Cooper jokingly posted a picture of him wearing No. 4 and tagged Dak Prescott in it. Just judging by the caption for his post, the Pro Bowl wideout isn’t serious about moving on from his current jersey number.

we are officially being trolled lmfao pic.twitter.com/T0qOjSGD5I — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 6, 2021

In the event the NFL does change its rules regarding which numbers are available for each position group, Dallas fans might have to buy new jerseys for Lamb and Smith.

Even though Lamb was given No. 88 because he’s considered the next superstar playmaker for the franchise, the Oklahoma product may want to go back to his roots.