Another NFL Owner Reportedly Took A Shot At Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones is the most-powerful owner in the NFL – and maybe the most-powerful sports owner in the world – but that doesn’t mean everyone likes him.

The Dallas Cowboys owner surely has his fair share of critics with the NFL owners community. It appears that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is among them.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, all 32 league owners appeared on a video conference call together. Jones, 77, reportedly had trouble muting himself (which, as the pandemic as probably taught everyone, can cause some major echo problems on group calls).

Haslam reportedly used that moment as an opportunity to take a subtle jab at the powerful Cowboys owner.

“They should keep Jerry on permanent mute,” Haslam said, according to Schefter on his NFL podcast.

While there was probably some truth behind that comment, it got quite a bit of laughs, too.

“I don’t know whether Jimmy Haslam realized he wasn’t on mute, or Jerry Jones was on mute, but the fact of the matter is, it created a funny, light moment for the other NFL owners who got a kick out of Jimmy Haslam’s comments,” Schefter said, per Insider.

Jones has been the Cowboys owner 1989 and has been dominating NFL discussions ever since. It would probably be nice for the league’s 31 other owners if he did mute himself every once in a while.

Don’t count on that happening, though.