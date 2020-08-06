Prominent NFL Tight End Clarifies His Comment On Jason Witten

A prominent NFL tight end called out Jason Witten in an odd comment on Wednesday.

Witten, 38, is one of the most-respected tight ends in NFL history. The former Dallas Cowboys star, who’s now with the Raiders, has made 11 Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams.

Austin Hooper, 25, is becoming one of the best tight ends in the league. The Cleveland Browns signed him to a four-year, $42 million contract in free agency.

The Browns tight end spoke about his role in the positional room on Wednesday. He appeared to call out Witten in the process.

“My style, I’ve never really been a rah-rah guy at all,’’ Hooper said, per cleveland.com. “I just kind of like to lead by example, and if people have questions, I will answer them. I am an open book. I don’t try to hoard information. I don’t like doing the whole Jason Witten deal where it is me versus everyone else in the tight end room. I think it is more like we are all in this together. David, Harrison, Stephen [Carlson], Pharaoh [Brown], Nate [Wieting], we are all in this together.

“I look at it as just like a big family in our room. We all have one common goal, and that is to win our reps. However someone does it a certain way, that resonates with someone else’s learning process better. I think just like any other workplace, it’s better when it is collaborative and not combative. That’s what I try to bring to the room and let everybody know that, yeah, I’m one of the older guys in this room, but don’t feel like I’m not approachable. I’m and open book. I want to see people do well.”

Witten has rarely been referred to as that type of teammate. Unsurprisingly, Hooper has said he was being sarcastic.

Clearly being sarcastic if people watch the interview instead of simply reading the clickbait headline but I’ll take my whoopin online🤷‍♂️ — Austin M Hooper (@AustinHooper18) August 5, 2020

Media crazy bro they really tryna make it seem like I’m out here tryna start beef w a 1st ballot HOF lol — Austin M Hooper (@AustinHooper18) August 5, 2020

Hooper, a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2016, is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances. He’s hoping to make it three in a row in Cleveland this fall.