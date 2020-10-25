Bad Weather Is Expected For Cowboys vs. Washington Today

There’s some bad weather in the forecast for today’s NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN reporter John Keim, rain could play a factor in today’s game. Per the report, tarps are being pulled off the field this morning, but the rain could be back right at kickoff time.

As of this morning, there is an 80-percent chance of rain at kickoff. That percentage drops only slightly to 70-percent of rain throughout the game.

Given how mistake and fumble prone both teams have proven so far, that could spell disaster. Dallas and Washington are 32nd and 30th in the league in fumbles lost respectively.

Today’s game will prove pretty important for both teams. In a year where the NFC East is pretty unquestionably the worst division in the NFL, every division matchup is critical.

A Dallas win would give them a half-game edge over the Philadelphia Eagles, who picked up a win over the Giants on Thursday to take the division lead.

A win for Washington would lift them into a close second behind the Eagles, and would give them momentum heading into their Week 8 bye. After the bye, they get a manageable slate of games with the Giants, Lions, and Bengals in a three-week span.

Needless to say, anything that makes getting a win is going to be ultra-frustrating for both of these teams.

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team face off at 1:00 p.m. EST. It will air on FOX.