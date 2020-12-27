Baker Mayfield Took Only 1 Question After Today’s Loss

The Cleveland Browns were unable to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland could have clinched their first playoff spot in years with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Instead, the Browns were upset by the Jets, 23-16.

Baker Mayfield had an OK game playing without most of his top wide receivers. Jarvis Landry and others were forced to miss Sunday’s game as they were placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick finished with 285 passing yards on 28 of 53 completions with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mayfield took the blame following Sunday’s loss. He only took one question from reporters, too.

“I failed this team,” Mayfield told reporters.

Here’s Mayfield’s entire statement:

Here’s the full transcript from Baker’s answer off the one question he took in the postgame Zoom: #Browns pic.twitter.com/8hE6Ql6f2u — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 27, 2020

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski kept things pretty blunt, too.

“We got beat today. I got out-coached, we got outplayed. We did the things we can’t do, minus-2 in turnover battle, penalties, drops, not good. Credit to the Jets,” the Browns head coach said on Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Stefanski on 23-16 loss to Jets: "We got beat today. I got outcoached, we got outplayed. We did the things we can’t do, minus-2 in turnover battle, penalties, drops, not good. Credit to the Jets." — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) December 27, 2020

The Browns now have to beat the Steelers next weekend in order to make the playoffs.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are currently scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.