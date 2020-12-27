The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Baker Mayfield Took Only 1 Question After Today’s Loss

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 29, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns were unable to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland could have clinched their first playoff spot in years with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Instead, the Browns were upset by the Jets, 23-16.

Baker Mayfield had an OK game playing without most of his top wide receivers. Jarvis Landry and others were forced to miss Sunday’s game as they were placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick finished with 285 passing yards on 28 of 53 completions with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mayfield took the blame following Sunday’s loss. He only took one question from reporters, too.

“I failed this team,” Mayfield told reporters.

Here’s Mayfield’s entire statement:

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski kept things pretty blunt, too.

“We got beat today. I got out-coached, we got outplayed. We did the things we can’t do, minus-2 in turnover battle, penalties, drops, not good. Credit to the Jets,” the Browns head coach said on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns now have to beat the Steelers next weekend in order to make the playoffs.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh are currently scheduled to play at 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.