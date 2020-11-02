Former Cowboys QB Sends Fans A Message About Ben DiNucci

Ben DiNucci had a rough first career start on Sunday night, as the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-9.

The first-year quarterback stepped in for an injured Andy Dalton, who was forced to miss the game following a concussion last week. The Cowboys’ starter, Dak Prescott, is out for the year with a fractured ankle injury.

DiNucci played OK early, but finished the game completing 21 of 40 passes for just 186 yards and no touchdowns. The former James Madison University quarterback had two fumbles.

Former Cowboys quarterback Babe Laufenberg sent the fan base a message following the rookie quarterback’s first start.

“Please appreciate the impossible situation Ben DiNucci was in. No OTAs or mini-camp. No preseason games. And then the abbreviated training camp was spent trying to get Dak and Andy Dalton ready for the season. Throw in a windy night and Fletcher Cox and…well, you get the idea,” he tweeted.

Please appreciate the impossible situation Ben DiNucci was in. No OTAs or mini-camp. No preseason games. And then the abbreviated training camp was spent trying to get Dak and Andy Dalton ready for the season. Throw in a windy night and Fletcher Cox and…well, you get the idea — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) November 2, 2020

That’s well said.

DiNucci didn’t play very well, but he was a seventh-round draft pick making his first career start, playing behind a shaky offensive line.

The Cowboys should get Dalton back under center this weekend, just in time to face the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.