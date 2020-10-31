Ben DiNucci Shares What He Told Dak Prescott This Week

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci envisioned his first career NFL start, there’s no way he thought it would happen like this.

Because of Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury and Andy Dalton’s concussion, DiNucci will be in the starting lineup tomorrow night when the 2-5 Cowboys take on the 2-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles with first place in the NFC East on the line.

DiNucci was pressed into action last Sunday when Dalton was knocked out of the game against Washington. Now, he’s been preparing as QB1 all week.

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Via USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein, DiNucci even admitted to Prescott he didn’t expect to be in this situation.

Ben DiNucci saw Dak Prescott at Cowboys HQ yesterday. Told Dak: "This isn't what you said my rookie year would be like!" Dak gave DiNucci a hug and told him he'd be great, to be himself, same game he's played his whole life. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 29, 2020

Nice to see Dak supporting the rookie like that. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup also sounded optimistic when asked about DiNucci this week.

“He’s been slinging that thing,” Gallup told reporters. “He’s been slinging that thing. He’s been good.”

Dallas and Philadelphia will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night from Lincoln Financial Field. NBC will broadcast the action