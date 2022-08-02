Ben DiNucci Struggling At Practice: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Quarterback Ben DiNucci #7 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after their 25-3 loss against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are set at quarterback with Dak Prescott, but the rest of the depth chart may need some work.

Through the first week of training camp, Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci has really struggled. In fact, the offense is apparently a mess when he's under center.

"Almost every time Gucci DiNucci runs the offense at QB it’s a mess," Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News said.

If that's true, Cowboys fans want to know why DiNucci is still on the roster.

DiNucci, a former seventh-round pick out of James Madison, didn't receive any playing time during the 2021 season.

In 2021, DiNucci appeared in three games for the Cowboys. He completed 23-of-43 pass attempts for 219 yards.

With Cooper Rush and Will Grier projected ahead of him in the backup quarterback race, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cowboys let go of DiNucci later in camp.