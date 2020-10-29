Ben DiNucci Sums Up His Opportunity With The Cowboys

When Ben DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round back in April, he didn’t expect he’d be in this situation seven months later.

Because of injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, DiNucci is set to make his first NFL start in primetime this Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. First-place in the NFC East will be on the line.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon, DiNucci was honest. He didn’t think he’d see the field at all this season, let alone be starting in a critical game for a 2-5 Dallas team badly in need of a win.

Ben DiNucci says he figured there was no chance he’d see the field this year with Dak Prescott & Andy Dalton on the roster. “But it’s 2020, what else do you expect? Here we are.” — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 29, 2020

Now, as fast as life has come at the James Madison alum the last couple of weeks, DiNucci isn’t shying away from his chance. In fact, he’s embracing it.

The unproven rookie said he “couldn’t be happier or more excited” to lead the Cowboys’ offense this weekend.

Cowboys rookie QB Ben DiNucci: “For me, this is an opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be happier or more excited.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 29, 2020

DiNucci was pressed into emergency duty during last week’s loss to Washington after Dalton suffered a concussion. He threw three passes, completing two for a total of 39 yards.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.