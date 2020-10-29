The Spun

Ben DiNucci Sums Up His Opportunity With The Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci on Sunday.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Ben DiNucci #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When Ben DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round back in April, he didn’t expect he’d be in this situation seven months later.

Because of injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, DiNucci is set to make his first NFL start in primetime this Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. First-place in the NFC East will be on the line.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon, DiNucci was honest. He didn’t think he’d see the field at all this season, let alone be starting in a critical game for a 2-5 Dallas team badly in need of a win.

Now, as fast as life has come at the James Madison alum the last couple of weeks, DiNucci isn’t shying away from his chance. In fact, he’s embracing it.

The unproven rookie said he “couldn’t be happier or more excited” to lead the Cowboys’ offense this weekend.

DiNucci was pressed into emergency duty during last week’s loss to Washington after Dalton suffered a concussion. He threw three passes, completing two for a total of 39 yards.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.