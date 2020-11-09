Ben Roethlisberger Had Message For Cowboys Fans After Today’s Win

Pittsburgh Steelers fans packed (while social distancing) AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys fans were proud of their team’s performance against the undefeated Steelers, but Pittsburgh’s fans were very loud on the road, too.

Thousands of Terrible Towels could be see in the stands during the Steelers’ 24-19 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Following the game, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a message for his fans (as well as those who cheer for the opposition).

“If you didn’t know who America’s team was, you should’ve seen the stands and all the Terrible Towels,” Big Ben told reporters following the win. “Dallas may be America’s team, but we’re the world’s team, because we’ve got fans everywhere and they’re the best in the world.”

Both the Steelers and the Cowboys have massive, passionate fan bases.

It’s not surprising that Pittsburgh’s fan base is a little more passionate in 2020. Their team is undefeated, after all, looking like a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are now 2-7 on the season, in line for a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.