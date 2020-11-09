Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To How Cowboys Played On Sunday

Fans that tuned into Sunday’s contest between the Steelers and the Cowboys were treated to an unexpectedly exciting game.

Dallas, which came into the game at 2-6, surprised Pittsburgh with an impressive defensive performance and steady play from fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert. The former AAF player threw for 243 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start. His play even impressed Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

Still, the Cowboys lost their seventh game of the season, 24-19. Pittsburgh (8-0) outscored Dallas 15-6 in the second half to remain undefeated.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger quickly jumped to the defense of the Cowboys after the team’s loss on Sunday. Dallas’s defense gave the veteran problems all afternoon, particularly by putting pressure on the 38-year-old.

“That’s a good team,” Roethlisberger said, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I don’t care what their record says. That might be the best pass rush defense that got after us. I give them a lot of credit.”

The future Hall-of-Famer’s comments should definitely be appreciated by fans of America’s team. Roethlisberger has one of the league’s most powerful voices and doesn’t give out compliments lightly.

And yet, the Cowboys still find themselves at 2-7, tied for last in the pitiful NFC East.

Dallas already made waves on Monday by announcing that Andy Dalton would take over the starting role once he returned from the COVID-19/Reserve list. The team’s vice president, Stephen Jones, did compliment Gilbert for his Sunday performance, saying that he had a “hell of a day.”

The playoffs still aren’t out of reach for the Cowboys. The team remains only one win behind the division’s leader, Philadelphia, who sits at 3-4-1.

Dallas goes on bye this upcoming week, but returns to action on Nov. 22 against the Minnesota Vikings.