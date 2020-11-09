Ben Roethlisberger’s Reaction To Beating Cowboys Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger had a very appropriate reaction to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ close win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening.

The Steelers remained undefeated with a win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, but it was far from easy. In fact, it was probably the most-difficult win of the season for Pittsburgh, which improved to 8-0.

Mike Tomlin’s team squeaked out a 24-19 win over the lowly Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas played an inspiring game, amping up the effort on defense while getting a solid performance from first-time starter Garrett Gilbert.

In the end, though, the Steelers were able to pull out a win (thanks in part to some timely penalties). Pittsburgh scored the go-ahead touchdown with a little more than two minutes to play. Following another drive, the Steelers knocked down a game-winning pass attempt from Gilbert.

Roethlisberger – and the rest of the Steelers and their fans – can exhale now.

Big Ben and the Steelers escape Dallas with a W. 8-0. pic.twitter.com/uaZ9ihxlDo — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 9, 2020

The game was a wild one, especially toward the conclusion.

For a moment, it looked like Gilbert might have been able to find a receiver in the end zone for a game-winning score. However, the Steelers’ defense came through when they needed it to.

The Steelers improved to 8-0 on the season with the win, while the Cowboys dropped to 2-7.