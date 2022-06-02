Bill Parcells Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

DALLAS - SEPTEMBER 2: Head Coach Bill Parcells of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs during the preseason NFL game at Texas Stadium on September 2, 2004 in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys won 24-20. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber passed away this week at the young age of 38. Once the news broke, his former coaches and teammates went public with their favorite memories of him.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday, former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells raved about Barber's skillset as a football player. He referred to Barber as the "perfect player."

"I hate to bring up football now because that’s not important, but he was almost like a perfect player," Parcells said. "In this respect, he could run, block, he could catch, he was tough and he was always there. So that’s what I’ll say about him.”

Parcells also complimented Barber's off-field attributes.

“I would say I found him to be a very nice, respectful young man,” he added “And I had a very high regard for him. He was like he could do everything you could ask him to do and he was always there.”

Parcells had the chance to briefly coach Barber before moving into a front office role.

During his time in Dallas, "Marion the Barbarian" had 4,358 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.

Cowboys fans will never forget the impact that Barber made on the field.