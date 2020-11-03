Breaking: Andy Dalton Isn’t Playing Sunday, But Not Due To Concussion

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Andy Dalton for the second week in a row, but this time around it won’t be due to a concussion that he suffered against the Washington Football Team.

According to ESPN reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys will be without Dalton this weekend because he’s been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It’s yet another unfortunate break for Dalton, who could miss an extended period of time due to COVID-19.

Dallas will have to start Ben DiNucci once again at quarterback. He struggled mightily on Sunday night against Philadelphia, finishing with 180 passing yards and zero touchdowns.

DiNucci could be in for a rough weekend, as he’ll have to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s worth noting that Pittsburgh had four takeaways against Lamar Jackson this past Sunday.

Earlier today, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about DiNucci’s debut. Let’s just say he’s not too confident in the James Madison product.

“I think we certainly, as a team, paid the price to have him come in under those circumstances,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “And that’s almost trite. It was, frankly, more than he could handle. I don’t know what you could have expected for somebody to come in under those circumstances.”

The Cowboys will need a miracle this Sunday if they want to hand the Steelers their first loss of the season.