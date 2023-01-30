Breaking: Cowboys Make Decision On Kellen Moore

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys calls the plays against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are officially in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys and Kellen Moore have "mutually agreed to part ways," after four seasons.

"Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC," Pelissero wrote.

Moore, who played quarterback for the Cowboys from 2015-17 and the Detroit Lions from 2012-14, was hired as Dallas' quarterbacks coach in 2018.

One year later, he took over as the offensive coordinator under Jason Garrett. After Garrett was fired following the 2019 season, Moore stayed on in the same role under Mike McCarthy.

The 34-year-old has interviewed for multiple NFL head coaching positions over the last couple of years, and should have plenty of OC interest now that he is on the open market.

Moore is the latest assistant coach to leave the Cowboys, who had a massive staff shakeup last week following their loss in the NFC Divisional Round.

"I really don’t want to play this game. It’s been a long couple days. Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated. Every coach will be evaluated. The evaluation takes more than one day,” McCarthy said about Moore on Thursday, via reporter Jori Epstein.