Breaking: Cowboys Won't Bring Back 2 Notable Coaches

At least two members of the Cowboys' coaching staff will hit the open market this offseason.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, linebackers coach George Edwards and running backs coach Skip Peete will not return for the 2023 season.

Edwards and Peete were both on expiring contracts.

Edwards has been coaching in the NFL for over two decades. Before joining the Cowboys, he was a defensive coordinator for the Bills, Commanders and Vikings. He also worked for the Browns and Dolphins as a linebackers coach.

Peete, meanwhile, has been a running backs coach in the NFL since 1998. The Kansas product spent time in Dallas from 2007-2012 before returning to "America's Team" in 2020.

More changes could be made to the Cowboys' staff in the near future. After all, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been linked to three head coaching jobs - the Broncos, Cardinals and Colts.

The Cowboys are expected to bring back head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2023 season.