Breaking: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just suffered what appears to be an extremely gruesome injury in the second half of today’s game.

Prescott, who is playing the season under the franchise tag, went down early in the third quarter with a gruesome lower-leg injury.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas has quickly gone quiet.

This is a truly terrible scene and we hate to see it.

Dak Prescott has been carted off the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury Prayers up. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3npixFGFoJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2020

Prescott was highly emotional as he left the field, as he teared up. The crowd at AT&T Stadium gave Prescott a raucous ovation as he was carted off the field.

The Cowboys currently lead the Giants, 24-23, early in the second half.

Our thoughts are with Prescott.