Breaking: Dak Prescott Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys pauses in the endzone before a game against the Cleveland Browns at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will undergo ankle surgery tonight, according to a new report from ESPN.

Prescott injured his right ankle in the third quarter of today’s game against the New York Giants. The veteran signal caller was carted off the field with tears in his eyes.

From all angles, Dak’s injury looked brutal. The official update only said his right ankle was hurt, and did not indicate if it was a dislocation or broken bone.

Whatever the actual issue, Prescott will have it surgically repaired tonight, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Andy Dalton has replaced Prescott for the Cowboys, who are locked in a tight battle in the fourth quarter with the Giants.

You can catch the rest of the game on CBS.


