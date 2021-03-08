Breaking: Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott Agree To New Contract

The long wait is over. The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott.

On the eve of the scheduled franchise tag deadline, Dallas announced it had come to terms with Prescott on a long-rumored new deal. Thus ends the endless speculation about the quarterback’s status and future with the Cowboys.

We can definitively say Dak will play for Dallas for a while and be well-paid doing so. The reported details of his contract are four years, $160 million.

Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. The first three years average $42 million per year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2021

The two sides hoped to have all of this done last offseason, but instead the veteran QB had to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Even with Prescott suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 5 back in October, the Cowboys’ brass always seemed to want to keep him as their franchise quarterback. Now, they’ve officially done that.

The #Cowboys announce they’ve agreed to terms on a new contract with Dak Prescott. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 8, 2021

We’ll have plenty of more coming on the Dak signing tonight. For now, the Cowboys have just put to bed one of the most talked-about storylines in the NFL.

Good for them and good for Dak.