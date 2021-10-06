Breaking: Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Release Pro Bowl Player

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys shocked the football world by releasing a former Pro Bowl player.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys released former star linebacker Jaylon Smith. It’s an unfortunate break for Smith, who overcame a devastating knee injury to become a Pro Bowl player.

The former Notre Dame star wasn’t seeing nearly the amount of playing time he used to before Dan Quinn took over the defense. With Smith’s role diminished it seems like the Cowboys figured this was the right time to move on.

In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Cowboys him $7.2M guaranteed this year and will eat an additional $9.8M in dead money as a result of this move.

It’s unclear if there was another reason for this move. There were no trade rumors involving Smith over the past few days, which makes one wonder. If Dallas really wanted something in return for Smith, there likely was at least one suitor willing to pay up for a talented linebacker.

Smith played just 28 snaps for the Dallas defense last weekend against the Carolina Panthers. With rookie linebacker Micah Parsons taking over, it was only a matter of time before Smith’s time in Dallas came to an end.

We’ll have to wait and see where he lands next.