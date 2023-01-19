Breaking: Former Cowboys Player Facing 16 Months In Prison

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former NFL star Aldon Smith is facing prison time, according to a report from TMZ.

The San Mateo County District Attorney said Smith entered a plea of "nolo contendere to a felony charge of drunk driving causing injury" on Thursday morning.

As part of Smith's deal, the court agreed that he would not receive a sentence worse than 16 months in state prison.

Per the report, probation and a county jail sentence are on the table for Smith.

Smith will receive his sentence at a hearing in March.

This issue for Smith dates all the way back to December of 2021. He was accused of driving drunk and slamming his truck into a stopped vehicle on a freeway off ramp in Redwood City.

Prosecutors claim Smith had a BAC greater than .15 at the time of the crash.

Smith, a former All-Pro pass rusher, last played in the NFL in 2020. After spending a few seasons with the 49ers and Raiders, he joined the Cowboys.

Unfortunately for Smith, his NFL career has been derailed by several off-field incidents.