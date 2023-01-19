Breaking: Former Cowboys Player Facing 16 Months In Prison
Former NFL star Aldon Smith is facing prison time, according to a report from TMZ.
The San Mateo County District Attorney said Smith entered a plea of "nolo contendere to a felony charge of drunk driving causing injury" on Thursday morning.
As part of Smith's deal, the court agreed that he would not receive a sentence worse than 16 months in state prison.
Per the report, probation and a county jail sentence are on the table for Smith.
Smith will receive his sentence at a hearing in March.
This issue for Smith dates all the way back to December of 2021. He was accused of driving drunk and slamming his truck into a stopped vehicle on a freeway off ramp in Redwood City.
Prosecutors claim Smith had a BAC greater than .15 at the time of the crash.
Smith, a former All-Pro pass rusher, last played in the NFL in 2020. After spending a few seasons with the 49ers and Raiders, he joined the Cowboys.
Unfortunately for Smith, his NFL career has been derailed by several off-field incidents.